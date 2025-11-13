Man rescues juvenile snake after finding it at S’pore condo, feared others would kill it

Man finds juvenile snake at Singapore condo, released it into trees

When a man recently found a juvenile wolf snake in a Singapore condominium, he let it crawl onto his hand, fearing that others might kill it.

He then brought the baby snake to some trees and released it, garnering praise from wildlife lovers.

Man who rescued snake recognised it as ‘harmless’

The incident occurred on Monday (10 Nov) at around 11.27am, at a condo on the east side of Singapore.

A 46-year-old property executive, who wished to be referred to as Ben, told MS News that security personnel had informed him about the snake sighting.

The snake had appeared on the stairs leading from the basement carpark to the condo’s swimming pool.

Recognising it as a “harmless” juvenile wolf snake, Ben picked it with his bare hand. The young snake was so tiny that even one of his fingers dwarfed it.

Ben explained to MS News that he feared someone else might “whack” the snake if they came across it.

Wolf snake remained docile while on rescuer’s hand

Thinking that it would take too long if he called the National Parks Board (NParks) or the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES), the property executive decided to catch the non-venomous snake himself.

Ben described the snake as “very docile” and “non-aggressive”. In a video, the juvenile snake could be seen slowly slithering along the back of his hand.

Ben eventually released the juvenile snake into the trees.

Wildlife enthusiasts on Facebook called the tiny snake “cute” and “a baby”.

They also praised Ben for rescuing the snake.

Man previously rescued snakes at condos near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve

Ben told MS News that he had previously rescued snakes in other condos that he oversaw.

Those condos were in the vicinity of the Bukit Timah Nature Reserve.

“If I am able to identify and know that it is not harmful, I will do it,” Ben said about catching and releasing snakes.

While wolf snakes are generally harmless, they have also been known to bite if disturbed.

If assistance is required, members of the public can call NParks at 1800-476-1600 or ACRES at 9783 7782.

Also read: 5 of the most venomous snakes in S’pore & should you be scared of them?

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Benedict Haridas on Facebook.