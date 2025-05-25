Woman in China makes ‘miracle’ recovery after 12-storey plunge, may even be able to walk normally

Woman in China who survived 12-storey plunge did not wear safety rope while sealing balcony

A miracle took place in China after a 44-year-old woman survived a 12-storey plunge. She even managed to call her husband for help after hitting the ground, reported Chinese news outlet Jiupai News.

On 13 May, factory cleaner, Peng Huifang, was requested by her husband, who runs a window business, to help seal a balcony for a client.

Convinced she was secure inside the room and well away from the balcony, she chose not to wear a safety rope.

The pair were using a crane to lift a window, which weighed over 100kg, from the ground to the 12th floor.

However, the window got caught on a tree branch while ascending and subsequently pulled the crane and Peng, who was holding the remote control connected to it, out of the building.

“All I could think was, ‘I am going to die, I am leaving this world forever’, ” Peng recalled.

Awning helps break fall, resulting in woman’s survival

Fortunately, her body landed on an awning below, which helped to cushion the impact before she fully hit the ground.

Despite being unable to move, she managed to shout to her husband, telling him to call for help.

After being taken to the Second Affiliated Hospital of Nanchang University, she underwent surgery for her injuries, including fractures in her right foot, left leg, and lower back.

Her upper body remained mostly unscathed.

Expected to be able to walk again in 6 months

Doctors remain optimistic, saying she may walk normally again in six months as she awaits more surgery.

Peng expressed regret for neglecting safety protocols and shared her experience to caution others.

She expressed that she does not blame the client or intend to seek compensation.

“The fall was entirely our fault due to incorrect equipment use,” she said. “We were actually embarrassed to have caused them trouble.”

Her family has spent over 70,000 RMB (S$12,500) on her treatments, and is seeking help to raise funds for her further medical care.

