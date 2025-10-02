Woman in Taiwan allegedly confined & abused to death by own mother, body discovered by father

Mother’s abuse allegedly leads to death of 21-year-old daughter in Taichung

A 21-year-old woman in Taichung, Taiwan, was found dead after allegedly being confined and abused by her mother, reported Taiwanese news site The Liberty Times.

Authorities believe her mother, surnamed Zhan (name transliterated), had subjected her to years of abuse and confinement.

Daughter’s body discovered by her father after he noticed foul odour

The situation came to light on 25 Sept, when Ms Chen’s father noticed a foul odour coming from a room in the house. He forced his way in and found his daughter’s emaciated body.

Prior to this, Zhan reportedly dismissed her daughter’s condition despite finding her unresponsive on 21 Sept, as the two were in the midst of a “cold war.

However, police believe Zhan was trying to cover up evidence of long-term abuse.

Victim forced to drop out of school & confined to room

Reports indicate that Ms Chen was forced to drop out of high school in 2022 and subsequently confined to a 178-square-foot room at home, as reported by ETtoday.

The room had a private bathroom but no windows, essentially making it a prison cell.

Zhan also enforced a strict routine and would beat Ms Chen and withhold food if she did not adhere to it.

The 21-year-old was reported to have weighed only 30kg at the time of her death.

Father did not intervene until he detected foul odour

While Ms Chen’s father lived in the same house, he had long yielded to his wife’s authority and did not intervene.

It was not until 25 Sept that he grew concerned after seeing his wife wearing gloves and acting suspiciously.

Upon breaking down the door, he discovered his daughter’s lifeless body.

In a shocking turn of events, Zhan allegedly prevented him from reporting the death and contacting funeral services.

The father eventually rushed out of the house and contacted the police.

Mother detained, father faces charges for failure to intervene

Authorities believe Zhan noticed her daughter was unresponsive four days earlier, but allegedly spent the following days destroying evidence of her abuse.

Zhan has been detained for:

Unlawful confinement of Chen

Cruel treatment

Other actions causing Chen’s death

Meanwhile, the father has been listed as an accomplice for failing to intervene.

Neighbours described Zhan as a strict, controlling figure who isolated her daughter and rarely interacted with the community, reported EBC News.

