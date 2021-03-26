Woman Lying On Narrow Ledge Sustains Head, Arm & Leg Injuries, Sent To Hospital After Being Rescued

A majority of Singaporeans live in high-rise flats, and if you’re not careful, living in them may be a bit precarious.

A slip can result in a nasty fall from height that could lead to injuries, or worse.

Take the woman who was found lying precariously on the ledge of an HDB block in Ang Mo Kio.

In order to safely rescue her, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) had to conduct a risky high-rise rescue operation.

SCDF called on evening of 26 Mar

In a Facebook post on Friday (26 Mar) night, the SCDF said it was alerted to the incident that evening at about 5.20pm.

Their assistance was needed at Block 447, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 10.

According to Google Maps, it’s a 4-storey block with shops on level 1.

Woman was lying outside 2nd-floor unit

When SCDF arrived, they saw that the woman was lying face up on a ledge.

She was outside the kitchen window of a flat on the 2nd floor.

A ladder was used for medics to check on her, and they found that she had injured her head, arms and legs.

Woman hoisted off the ledge

What followed was a complex high-rise operation to extricate the woman.

First, the woman had to be lifted onto a stretcher by the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART).

Next, a hoisting system had to set up to carry the stretcher, with the woman in it, to the ground.

From the photos, this required officers to access units on the 2nd floor and 3rd floor.

The rescue effort was coordinated across 3 floors, SCDF said.

Narrow ledge makes operation more difficult

Officers also had to be mindful that they were working on a narrow ledge, with a slip meaning a fall of more than 1m to the ground.

From SCDF’s photos, the width of the ledge can only fit 1 man.

Blood can also be clearly seen on the spot where the woman was, giving an idea of the extent of her injuries.

Woman sent to hospital

Thankfully, the woman was rescued successfully without further incident.

She was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) in an ambulance.

Kudos to the SCDF officers for the safe extraction of the injured woman.

SCDF always ready to help

While it wasn’t revealed how the woman came to be lying on the ledge, her injuries suggest a fall from height.

Though the block is just 4 storeys tall, a fall could still cause significant injury. In fact, the ledge may have prevented her injuries from becoming worse.

Thankfully, the SCDF is always ready to rescue those in trouble, no matter how difficult the operation is.

MS News wishes the injured woman a quick recovery.

