Woman praises men working out at Serangoon Stadium, compares ‘national fitness’ to China

Woman admires fit men exercising at Serangoon Stadium

On 22 Jan, a woman from China living in Singapore shared her appreciation for a group of individuals who were exercising at Serangoon Stadium.

In the clip, she introduced the location as a public space that was open to all residents.

She then excitedly whispered to the camera: “A half-naked man comes out every two seconds.”

Compares fitness level of Singapore to China

Hiding her smile, the woman then panned the camera over to a crowd of men who were gathered in a mass work out session.

Just as she was about to compare the national fitness in Singapore to that of China, the woman distractedly stopped herself as some individuals jogged past her.

Based on some additional clips, she appeared to be doing some exercise of her own at the stadium.

Netizens humoured by woman’s post

Comments quickly flooded in, with netizens echoing the woman’s admiration for the fit men.

One commenter, who claims to have lived in the area for five years, hinted that they may now have a reason to finally visit the stadium.

Another netizen even asked for the stadium’s address “for a friend”.

The post made its way over to r/SingaporeRaw where one user appreciated her admiration for Singaporean men.

“We should enjoy being appreciated!” they wrote.

“Singaporean men are one of the least appreciated groups ever. All our sacrifices are taken for granted.”

