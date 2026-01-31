‘Be professional’: Radio station One Fm 91.3 criticised for jumping on PLB scandal bandwagon with parody skit

‘Is there a need, really?’: One Fm 91.3 criticised for riding on PLB cheating video trend with parody skit

Local radio station One Fm 91.3 has come under fire after posting a parody recreating the alleged cheating scandal video involving Melvin Lim and Grayce Tan of PropertyLimBrothers (PLB).

Videos of the PLB co-founder reportedly engaging in intimate behaviour with Ms Tan has surfaced online since the turn of the week.

While the radio station’s skit was meant to be humorous, netizens have criticised them for capitalising on the scandal. Some even questioned their professionalism as a mainstream media outlet.

Radio station remakes viral PLB exposé video

On Wednesday (28 Jan), One Fm 91.3 sparked online criticism after sharing a parody video related to the viral PLB saga.

In the clip, DJ Lavinia Tan is seen “leopard crawling” along the floor towards a closed door with suspicious noises being heard from inside the room.

She then raises her phone as if to record the potentially improper acts.

While the original video alluded to Mr Lim and Ms Tan enjoying each other’s company, this parody clip was less risqué.

The big reveal had a comedic twist with the suspicious noises coming from DJ Shan Wee helping DJ The Flying Dutchman to stretch his elbow.

The post was captioned: “The whole of Singapore be leopard crawling now”.

This was a reference to the original video where a man was seen leopard crawling towards a closed door to hear the intimate activity more clearly.

One Fm 91.3’s skit followed an online trend of many recreating the PLB expose video.

However, their participation as a mainstream radio station drew flak from netizens.

Netizens question professionalism

While some found the parody amusing, others criticised the station for riding on an ongoing scandal.

One TikTok user urged the radio station to “be professional” while another questioned if there was a need to create such content.

Others expressed disappointment, with netizens labelling it as “a shame” and “distasteful”.

Background: Alleged cheating scandal between PLB co-founder & VP

The parody referenced a viral video linked to PLB co-founder Melvin Lim, who was removed from the company’s website following an alleged cheating scandal.

Videos circulating online allegedly captured audio of Mr Lim engaging in intimate behaviour with a female colleague, Grayce Tan, behind a closed office door.

Both individuals are married, but not to each other.

A WhatsApp message allegedly from Mr Lim surfaced online on 26 Jan, in which he said he had “made a personal mistake and crossed boundaries”.

He then added that both him and Ms Tan would be stepping down from their leadership roles.

Since then, the duo have also stepped down from real estate agency KW Singapore, where Mr Lim was the operating principal and Ms Tan was the director of growth.

In its statement, KW Singapore said that it operates as a separate business from PLB, The Straits Times reported.

MS News has reached out to One Fm 91.3 for more information.

