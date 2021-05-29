Woman Allegedly Kills Baby At Bedok North Before Taking Her Own Life

Last October, a 35-year-old woman and a 1-month-old baby were found at the foot of a Bedok North HDB. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

More than 6 months after the incident, the coroner concluded their findings, revealing that the woman had killed her baby before taking her life while holding onto the child.

She reportedly left behind a parting note, blaming herself for not being a good mother and wife.

Woman allegedly kills 5-week-old baby before taking own life

Shin Min Daily News reported that according to the coroner’s finding, the woman had allegedly murdered her 5-week-old baby before taking her own life from the 10th floor.

The tragic incident happened on 29 Oct 2020 at Block 81 Bedok North Road.

Both mother and baby were found motionless at the foot of the block and pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother reportedly left behind a parting letter, in which she blamed herself for not being a good mother and wife.

She also expressed regret over not being able to see her eldest daughter grow up, noted Shin Min Daily.

The Chinese papers also took the opportunity to remind members of the public about the effects of postpartum depression.

Described as a friendly person

Described as a “friendly and cheerful person“, the woman was well-liked by her neighbours.

Recounting previous encounters, residents told Shin Min Daily that the family was well-mannered and would always extend greetings when they bump into each other.

However, they reportedly noticed that the 35-year-old had looked pale and sad a few weeks before her demise.

A 3-day wake was held below the block, attended by relatives and friends.

Condolences to the family

Though more than 6 months have passed, the incident is not one bit less tragic.

We can only imagine what the family had gone through and the lingering sadness that will accompany them for years to come.

Our condolences go out to the family for their loss. We hope the mother and child are in a better place and are rid of any sufferings.

If you know anyone who appears to be in distress, please do not hesitate to call one of these hotlines:

Singapore Association for Mental Health (SAMH): 1800 283 7019

Emergency Helpline (IMH): 6389 2222

SOS (Samaritans of Singapore): 1800 221 4444

ComCare: 1800-222-0000

