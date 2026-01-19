BMW bursts into flames mid-drive in Thailand, owner says car was just 1-year-old

1-year-old BMW catches on fire in Thailand, owner escapes with no injury

A woman in Rayong, Thailand, narrowly escaped injury after her BMW suddenly caught fire while she was driving to work, forcing her to abandon the vehicle and flee to safety.

According to her, the incident occurred despite the car being barely a year old and having no history of modifications or major repairs.

Fire breaks out during morning commute

According to Thailand’s Naewna News, the driver, 30-year-old Phinyaphat (name transliterated from Thai), was travelling from Bo Win District to her workplace in Pluak Daeng on Friday (9 Jan).

While driving, she noticed white smoke on the road but initially could not tell which vehicle it was coming from.

She pulled over to the side to check, only to realise the smoke was billowing from the engine bay of her own car.

Moments later, flames erupted from the front of the vehicle, rapidly intensifying and forcing her to run for her life.

Front of BMW completely destroyed by blaze

Firefighters and nearby members of the public rushed to the scene, using fire extinguishers and water hoses to battle the flames.

It took about 10 minutes to bring the fire under control.

By the time the blaze was extinguished, the BMW’s front section and engine compartment had been completely destroyed.

Ms Phinyaphat later said the vehicle was just about a year old and ran on standard petrol.

She stressed that it had never been modified or repaired and was regularly serviced at authorised service centres.

As a result, she was shocked by the sudden fire and said she had no idea what could have caused it.

Cause of fire under investigation

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing, with experts expected to conduct a detailed forensic examination to determine the exact cause of the fire.

Featured image adapted from Workpoint News and Natthasak Siangdang on Facebook.