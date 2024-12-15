Severely decomposed body of woman found near Sydney Airport, husband’s whereabouts unknown

Severely decomposed body of Chinese woman found near Sydney Airport

The plastic-wrapped, severely decomposed body of a Chinese woman was found in bushes by a runner at Sir Joseph Banks Park near Sydney Airport on 9 Dec.

The victim, identified as 33-year-old Zhuojun “Sally” Li, had been reported missing earlier this month by her mother, who also resides in Sydney, after she was unable to contact her.

Police suspect Ms Li’s body was dumped nine days before its discovery, according to 1News.

Police seize car believed to have transported body

Authorities have impounded a silver Toyota Avensis in connection with the case.

Captured on CCTV, the car was seen stopping in the area between 4am and 5am on 30 Nov, around the time police believe Ms Li’s body was dumped.

The vehicle is now undergoing forensic examination, said Detective Superintendent Danny Doherty in a statement on Saturday (14 Dec).

Despite the lead, investigators have not yet spoken to anyone associated with the car, including its owner or driver.

Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information about the vehicle and its drivers to come forward.

Police investigating husband’s whereabouts

Detectives are also seeking information on the whereabouts of Ms Li’s husband, 33-year-old Taiwanese national Jai-Bao “Rex” Chen, saying they have “grave concerns for his welfare”.

The couple, who lived together in Sydney, have not been seen since late November.

According to Mr Doherty as reported by The Guardian, they appeared to be a typical suburban couple, and Ms Li had no prior involvement with the police.

They also had no history of family violence.

Mr Chen, however, has had “minor issues”, though “nothing that gives a strong indiction of being mixed up in any wrongdoing or organised crime”, he said.

The Guardian reported that Mr Chen’s family in Taiwan has confirmed he is not in the country, and there is no evidence he left Australia.

“At this stage, we believe he’s in Australia but whether he’s alive or dead, that’s the question,” said Mr Doherty, according to 1News.

The investigation is focusing on Ms Li and Mr Chen’s friends and associates who may have had the motive and means to harm Ms Li and conceal her body.

However, police has not ruled out Mr Chen’s potential involvement in her death.

Featured image adapted from NSW Police via ABC News, The Sydney Morning Herald