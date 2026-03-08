4-year-old boy in India suffers burns after woman throws boiling water at him for spraying her with coloured water

60-year-old woman injures four-year-old boy with boiling water in retaliation for spraying her with coloured water

A four-year-old boy in India suffered serious burns after a 60-year-old woman allegedly splashed boiling water on him when he sprayed her with coloured water during Holi celebrations.

The incident occurred in the Koradi area of Nagpur on Tuesday (3 Mar).

Woman allegedly throws boiling water at child

According to Times Now, the boy, identified as Om Vange, was playing near a Holika Dahan bonfire and enjoying the festive celebrations.

During the festivities, he sprayed coloured water at Sindhu Thakre, a relative who lives in the same neighbourhood.

In response, Thakre allegedly grabbed a bucket of boiling water and threw it at the unsuspecting child.

CCTV footage circulating online shows the boy screaming in pain after being struck by the scalding water.

Two women nearby rushed over to help, with one attempting to pour a separate bucket of water over the child to ease the burns.

Boy suffers 18–20% burn injuries

Om was quickly taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors confirmed he had suffered burn injuries covering about 18–20% of his body. He is currently receiving treatment.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

Zonal Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sandeep Pakhale said the act appeared to be an impulsive reaction rather than a premeditated attack.

“Not premeditated, but still reckless. There is no leniency for endangering a child,” he said.

Woman could face up to seven years in jail

Officials from the district child protection unit also visited the scene following the attack.

District Child Protection Officer Mustak Pathan said the case should be treated seriously.

“This isn’t a mere injury; it’s grievous,” he said. “We’ll push for maximum charges so no one takes festivals as an excuse for violent behaviour.”

Koradi police have charged the woman under Section 117 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing grievous hurt.

The offence carries a penalty of up to seven years in prison, along with a fine.

Despite the seriousness of the case, authorities have yet to arrest Thakre.

Police said they are currently assessing whether detention is necessary, taking into account her age.

Also read: 3-year-old boy in Thailand scalded with boiling water during treatment at clinic

