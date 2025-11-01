3-year-old boy in Thailand scalded with boiling water during treatment at clinic

Doctor scalds 3-year-old boy with boiling water, claims it is a curing method

A father in Chonburi, Thailand, filed a police report after his three-year-old son was scalded with boiling water by a doctor during a visit to a local clinic.

On 24 Oct, the boy’s grandfather took him to a clinic in Bo Win District to treat his high fever.

Upon arrival, one of the assistants gave the child an injection.

10 minutes later, while waiting to monitor his symptoms, the child reportedly experienced convulsions and fell unconscious.

Doctor poured hot water on child’s chest twice

The assistant quickly called the doctor, who instructed the assistant to place a towel on the child’s chest before pouring hot water over the towel.

When the child did not regain consciousness, the doctor asked the assistant to repeat the process a second time.

The grandfather only stepped in when he saw that the doctor was about to pour hot water on the child a third time.

The boy eventually regained consciousness while at the clinic.

Boy cried in pain during the night

Following the process, the assistant and the doctor applied ointment and wrapped the child’s body with gauze.

They then instructed the grandfather to change the dressing once home, and not go to the hospital.

After returning from the clinic, the child cried in pain during the night.

The father, a Laotian national, then removed the gauze to check on his son.

Shocked by the injuries, he took the child to the hospital the next morning.

A complaint was filed with the police, and officers, along with a lawyer, went to speak with the doctor.

Doctor claimed it was a ‘correct procedure that saved boy’s life’

The doctor claimed that the action was a correct and necessary life-saving procedure.

He also added that the procedure was applied in every life-threatening case.

Despite the child’s severe injuries, the clinic still demanded a 450 baht (S$18) treatment fee.

According to the family, the doctor threatened them, stating that the he was not afraid because he has relatives who work at the Provincial Public Health Office and some who are prosecutors.

Clinic ordered to close temporarily for 15 days

On Thursday (30 Oct), the Chonburi Provincial Public Health Office (PHO) released the results of its inspection of the clinic involved in the severe scalding of the three-year-old boy.

The inspection found four major and serious violations:

Incomplete Emergency Medication Stock: Emergency drugs did not meet the required standards. Incomplete Patient Records: Medical records were not properly maintained. Incorrect Fee Display: The price list for treatment rates did not comply with the law. Allowing Unlicensed Personnel to Perform Medical Procedures (Injections): An individual without a license was permitted to administer an injection.

The PHO stated that violations 1-3 will result in administrative action.

Meanwhile, the fourth violation will be forwarded for criminal prosecution to the investigating officers at the Bo Win Police Station.

The clinic has since been ordered to close temporarily for 15 days.

The decision to revoke the clinic’s license will be made after a full investigation.

Boy suffered third-degree burns, waiting to undergo surgery

The three-year-old boy has been transferred to Chonburi Hospital for continued treatment.

His condition is stable, but he cannot undergo cosmetic surgery immediately.

Since the injuries are third-degree burns, the wound must heal and recover sufficiently before the operation can be performed.

