Woman arrested after allegedly slashing younger boyfriend at Whampoa condo, couple reportedly argued over money

Boyfriend sent to hospital after woman allegedly slashed him in Whampoa condo unit

A woman allegedly attacked her younger boyfriend with a knife, causing him to be sent to the hospital.

The dramatic incident reportedly took place on Thursday (7 Aug) at a condominium unit in Whampoa, reported Shin Min Daily News.

Police officers remove items from unit, including vapes

At least nine police cars were reportedly seen near the scene after the incident, alarming residents.

When reporters arrived at about 1pm, the police cars were still there.

Officers were conducting investigations at the unit, staying there for more than three hours.

Many of them left at 1.45pm, carrying several items of evidence. One of them had a bag containing e-vaporisers, or vapes.

Another group of officers left at 2pm, one of whom was holding a shield.

Woman allegedly attacked boyfriend during argument in Whampoa

A source told Shin Min that the woman, 32, is from Vietnam while her 23-year-old boyfriend is a Chinese man.

They were believed to have had an argument over money, during which she allegedly attacked him with a knife.

During the argument, the source claimed to have heard the words:

Want to die, let’s die together!

Injured, he fled and sought help, leaving a trail of blood behind.

Whampoa condo residents heard commotion, saw police officers

A 24-year-old resident named only as Ms Li (transliterated from Mandarin), said she heard a commotion at about 11am.

When she went to check it out, she realised that the police had cordoned off the 12th floor, which is believed to be where the incident took place.

Another resident named only as Mr Wang (transliterated from Mandarin), 50, who has lived in the condo for four years, said he had heard people quarrelling occasionally this year.

He had no idea where the noise was coming from, so he ignored it as it did not bother him.

However, on Thursday morning, he saw many police officers when he was returning to home after walking his dog.

He was let into the lift only after an officer asked him which floor he was going to.

Woman arrested for causing hurt with a dangerous weapon

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 10.25am on 7 Aug.

It was from 10 Lorong Limau — the address of the Cradels condo.

A 23-year-old man was sent to the hospital in a conscious state, while a 32-year-old woman was arrested for voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.