Woman in M’sia buys burger for stranger selling pens, earns praise for her kindness

Netizens praise woman’s kindness after she buys burger for stranger

Kindness is a gift we can give freely, and a single act can brighten someone’s day.

On Sunday (25 Aug), TikTok user @apkr_7 posted a 12-second video showing a man receiving and enjoying a meal at McDonald’s.

@apkr_7 Given the numerous alarming cases happening in Malaysia right now, you can’t be sure who genuinely needs help and who might be pretending to need help in order to harm you. Here’s a little story: I was at McDonald’s alone, waiting to get picked up. While standing by the restroom and adjusting my hair, I noticed a Pakistani man approaching through the mirror’s reflection. I felt panicked as he was selling pens and asking me to buy them. I didn’t have any cash, and he showed me a wound on his left arm with pus in it. Given the current state of the world, I was apprehensive about helping, but I told him I had no cash and wouldn’t give money, though I offered to buy him a burger instead. He agreed. I went to the counter, ordered the burger he wanted, paid for it, and then returned to my table. I saw him waiting for the burger while continuing to promote his pens to others. After he received the burger, he ate it quickly. I was glad I could help, but it’s a reminder for everyone—especially women—to stay safe and be cautious of your surroundings at all times. #fyp #foryoupage ♬ original sound – أرينا رنداوه – أرينا رنداوه

In her caption, she reflected on the challenge of discerning who genuinely needs help versus those who might be pretending for ulterior motives.

Despite this uncertainty, she decided to show compassion by providing the man with food.

Man was selling pens in McDonald’s

The user recounted how the man, whom she believed to be Pakistani, approached her while she was by the restroom, adjusting her hair.

Initially, she felt a surge of panic when he asked if she could buy pens from him.

He then showed her a wound on his left arm, which had pus in it. Although she felt uneasy, her heart led her to help.

Without any cash on hand, she offered to buy him a burger instead.

He accepted, so she headed to the counter, ordered the burger, and paid for it before returning to her table.

While waiting for the food, the man continued trying to sell his pens to others. Once his burger arrived, he ate it quickly.

“I was glad I could help, but it’s a reminder for everyone — especially women — to stay safe and be cautious of your surroundings at all times,” she concluded in her caption.

Netizens praise her for kindness

Moved by the TikToker’s compassion, many netizens expressed their admiration for her act of kindness.

One user commended her for buying the man food, highlighting that some people go hungry for days.

Another thanked her for setting a positive example for others.

One comment praised her willingness to help despite not having cash on hand, saying there should be more people like her in society.

Finally, a user noted that her kindness was a true reflection of humanity.

