Woman rushes into burning house in M’sia to rescue dog, both emerge safely

Woman risks her life to save her beloved dog from house fire

A 40-year-old woman reportedly risked her life to rush into her burning house and rescue her pet dog during a fire that affected seven terrace houses in Georgetown, Penang on Monday (16 Dec).

The fire displaced 21 people and required 100 firefighters to extinguish.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

Bravely enters burning house to rescue pet

A heart-stopping moment unfolded when the woman, who had just returned home from work, realised that her house was on fire and that her dog was trapped inside.

Without hesitation, she dashed into the flames to save her beloved pet.

Thankfully, both the woman and her dog emerged unscathed.

In an interview, the woman shared that when she learned her dog was likely still inside, she made the decision to enter the house.

“Fortunately, it was still alive, and we weren’t injured,” she said.

Meanwhile, 50-year-old Steven Morgan described hearing a loud explosion as the fire broke out, followed by thick smoke.

In the ensuing chaos, he immediately focused on rescuing his wife and children, without having time to gather any important documents.

The cause of the fire has yet to be confirmed, but it is suspected to have originated from a house that stored and repaired various electrical appliances.

Netizens praise woman for courageous act

The woman’s brave act of risking her life to save her dog deeply touched many netizens, who commended her courage and determination.

One user commented that they would have done the same if they were in her position.

It was fortunate that the dog was rescued in time, as one Facebook user shared their own experience of heartbreak after losing a pet.

Another netizen remarked that the dog was lucky to have such a caring owner.

Featured image adapted from @hmetromy on TikTok and Harian Metro.