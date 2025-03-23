Woman suffers burns at Admiralty food court after server accidentally spills boiling hot soup on her

Woman suffers burns after food court staff spills hot soup on her

A woman suffered severe burns after a food court employee accidentally spilled boiling hot chicken soup on her thigh while serving a dish.

Despite immediate first aid, she continued to develop painful blisters for weeks after the incident.

Woman severely scalded in food court accident

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the victim shared her ordeal on Xiaohongshu on Friday (21 Mar). She recounted that on 25 Feb at 7.20pm, she visited Palate Food Court at North Link Building on Admiralty Street with a colleague for dinner, only to end up with serious burns.

The woman and her colleague had decided to order Iron Pot Stewed Chicken, a dish from a North-eastern Chinese cuisine stall.

However, the stall owner informed them they would need to wait an hour for their food.

When the dish was finally served after an hour of waiting, a stall employee accidentally lost their grip, spilling the scalding soup directly onto the woman’s leg.

She immediately rushed to the stall’s sink to rinse the burn for nearly 20 minutes before heading to the hospital for medical treatment.

Blisters continue to form two weeks after incident

Despite hospital treatment, the woman’s condition worsened. She continued rinsing her leg at home, but large, painful blisters kept forming on her right thigh, with smaller blisters appearing on her other thigh as well.

Photos shared online showed her right thigh red and covered in blisters, indicating the severity of the burn.

She revealed that even two weeks after the incident, new blisters were still forming.

“My leg keeps developing new blisters. I have to clean the wound five times a day and return to the hospital for follow-up checks and cleaning every two to three days.”

She also warned other diners to step away when hot food is being served to avoid similar accidents.

Stall owner to take responsibility for incident

The stall owner, who has been in business for 10 years, assured the woman that they would take full responsibility and urged her to focus on her recovery.

As a result, she waited three weeks until her wounds had healed before returning to seek compensation.

A Shin Min Daily News reporter contacted the woman, who confirmed that she is currently in the process of seeking a settlement.

When reporters visited the food court on Friday (21 Mar), they noted that it had four tables equipped with built-in stoves, where diners could place large iron pots to keep food warm.

A stall employee explained that when customers order Iron Pot Stewed Chicken, the dish is first cooked in an iron pot. Once ready, it is served directly in the pot, with charcoal added to the built-in stove to maintain its heat.

