Woman in US attacks child on plane after he called her ‘Miss Piggy’ on flight home from Disney trip

Woman in US attacks child on flight after he called her ‘Miss Piggy’

A woman in the US was arrested after she began attacking a child who had called her “Miss Piggy”.

According to the New York Post, the woman and the boy were part of a group heading home on Monday (26 May) after a trip to Disney World in Florida.

Boy calls woman “Miss Piggy”

Witnesses told police the altercation began when the child told Kristy Crampton she was too fat to fit into the plane seat. She then punched him in response before smacking him with a water bottle. When the boy tried to block her attacks with his arms, Ms Crampton continued her assault by bashing his head against the window.

As this occurred before takeoff, the pilot called police.

Authorities arrested Ms Crampton at the gate where she told them the boy had been rude and disrespectful during their Disney trip.

Additionally, she said she tried to discipline the child when he called her fat by taking away his phone. She then smacked him when he shoved her arm off the armrest twice.

Police say her actions were abuse

Although she described her actions as disciplining the child, witnesses said otherwise.

“The woman was not correcting the child, she was abusing him,” one told police. A police report concurred with that assessment.

According to Vice, police said Ms Crampton’s actions went beyond “typical disciplinary actions”.

They have charged her with felony child abuse. She is currently out on US$10,000 (S$12,900) bond and was ordered to stay away from the child after her court appearance.

Her relationship with the child is unclear.

