Man in Thailand jump kicks child’s head after boy allegedly played rough with his son

Man in Thailand jump kicks 6-year-old boy in the head

On Thursday (15 May), a man kicked a 6-year-old boy in the head at a kindergarten in Thailand, reportedly in retaliation as he had played roughly with his child.

The man’s son had allegedly sustained a scratch from their interaction.

CCTV footage of the incident was uploaded to X by user @Mr_Whathapened on 17 May, showing the man landing a jump kick to the boy’s head.

The force of the surprise kick caused him to collapse to the ground.

The man then walked away, while two women — presumably his mother and teacher — rushed to help him up.

Other children and parents at the scene were visibly shocked.

Boy suffers minor physical injuries, but significant mental trauma

According to the Thaiger, the victim was not admitted to the hospital as he only sustained minor physical injuries.

However, the boy had reportedly suffered significant mental trauma.

He would wake up in the middle of the night crying and has also refused to return to school.

Man charged for causing physical & mental harm

In a police report to Mueang Trang Police Station, the victim’s mother stated that he would not resume his studies at the school until the attacker is dealt with legally.

The school denied allegations that it pressured the victim’s family to drop the legal case.

Instead, it claimed to have provided a psychologist to support both the victim and his mother.

As a preventive measure, the school also implemented a rule barring parents from entering school premises for drop-offs and pick-ups.

The man now faces charges for causing both physical and mental harm.

He faces a penalty of up to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to 40,000 baht (S$1,560), or both.

Also read: 3 McDonald’s staff kick homeless man sleeping outside fast food restaurant in M’sia

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @Mr_Whathapened on X.