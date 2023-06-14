Finnish Woman Cleans Granny’s Soiled & Cramped Bathroom For Free, Says Everyone Deserves A Clean Home

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Finnish Woman Cleans Grandma’s Dirty Bathroom For Free

For some elderly who live alone, it might be a struggle to maintain a clean environment in their home.

In Finland, a young woman recently helped to improve the dire living conditions of who she called a “granny”.

The woman responsible for the cleaning, Auri Katarina, shared a TikTok video of how she transformed the bathroom.

Apparently, the elderly lady has not showered in three years due to the cramped and dirty condition of the room.

Impressed by the transformation, netizens applauded Auri for her kind and selfless act.

Shower turns into dumping ground for soiled tissues

In a TikTok video posted earlier this month, Auri first revealed the original state of the bathroom.

There seemed to be no space to walk, apart from a small corner near the grimy toilet bowl.

Worst of all, the shower area appeared to have been turned into a dumping ground for soiled tissues and pads.

While most people would be absolutely disgusted by the dirt and grime, Auri wanted to clean the bathroom for free.

She noted that the grandma had not showered in three years due to the state of her bathroom. As such, she wanted to make a positive change in the elderly woman’s life.

She first started off by removing the soiled pads and tissues and throwing them into large trash bags.

There were also a lot of used toilet rolls stuffed beside the toilet bowl that she had to remove.

Woman cleans bathroom till it’s good as new

Once she had cleared the accumulated trash, she began to scrub the dirt from the toilet and the sink.

After washing away the muck, the bathroom began to look much cleaner than before.

She also bought the grandma new toiletries like toothbrushes and toothpaste to help improve her hygiene.

By the end of the video, Auri had completed her massive transformation.

She had also gone the extra mile to decorate the bathroom with a plant and a small rug.

Netizens impressed by her selflessness

Many who saw the video were extremely impressed by Auri’s efforts.

One user expressed how shocked they were by the results, and applauded her for helping the elderly woman.

Many were also impressed by her selflessness and thanked her for her act of kindness.

As it turns out, Auri is a content creator who grew her platform by cleaning other people’s homes for free.

Dubbed the ‘queen of cleaning’, she has a YouTube channel and TikTok account where she posts videos of her cleaning services.

Finnish woman offers free cleaning services for those in need

Through her services, Auri helps others live a better life.

While many of us cringe at the thought of cleaning a stranger’s mess, she has helped hundreds of people in her own way.

Kudos to Auri for using her platform for good.

Hopefully, the elderly lady will be able to lead a better life with her newly transformed bathroom.

Featured image adapted from @aurikatariina on TikTok.