80-year-old woman in Thailand clings to ceiling beam to escape snake in her house

Elderly woman hangs on to ceiling beam to avoid snake in house

Recently, an 80-year-old woman went viral after she was seen using nothing but her hands and incredible core strength to cling to the ceiling beam of her house.

According to Thai news outlet Workpoint News, the incident occurred at a residence in Selaphum district, Roi Et, Thailand.

On Monday (2 June), Man Termsak, 26, uploaded a Facebook reel of him trying to catch a snake on the ground floor of the house.

Amidst shrieks and laughter in the background, the camera pans to show an elderly woman hanging firmly by the stairs.

Her legs are firmly tucked near her chest, as though avoiding a potential snake attack on her feet.

In the caption of the video, Mr Termsak wrote: “She could barely walk. Now she’s clinging to the house beam.”

Her fear compelled her to jump and hang onto the beam

Mr Termsak told the media that the woman and her family were his neighbours.

Knowing the snake was non-venomous, he decided to capture it with his bare hands.

The old woman, Kankong (name transliterated from Thai), shared that she panicked upon seeing the snake, causing her to leap and grab onto the beam.

She claimed she did not know the source of her strength, suggesting it might have stemmed from her fear.

Following the post, many netizens were surprised by the strength of the elderly woman.

One netizen said she clung to the beam as if she had forgotten her age.

Meanwhile, another Facebook user jokingly requested her to perform pull-ups.

