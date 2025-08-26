Woman clutters Hougang HDB corridor with items taken from downstairs, including funeral flowers

Hougang HDB resident has habit of bringing home items from downstairs & cluttering corridor

For years, a woman living in an Hougang HDB flat has been cluttering the corridor and staircase outside her unit with items she collects — even flowers from funerals.

While she largely keeps to herself, neighbours say the growing piles of belongings have raised safety concerns, especially with recent residential fire incidents in mind.

After the town council stepped in, the woman has since promised to gradually clear the clutter and keep the shared spaces clean.

Known for habit of bringing items home

According to Shin Min Daily News, the woman, who lives at Block 231 Hougang Street 21, has a long-standing habit of picking up items from downstairs and bringing them home.

This has led to corridors and staircases outside her unit being filled with belongings such as potted plants, bottles, folding tables, chairs, brooms, and buckets.

The woman, believed to be in her 60s, has reportedly even been seen bringing funeral flowers back to her flat. Reporters confirmed this, spotting wilted flowers along the corridor.

Neighbours told the paper that while she generally does not disturb others and is even described as “kind”, the clutter has made the passageways narrow and raised fears of fire hazards.

Some noted that she has lived on the block for decades, but only started placing items outside in recent years.

They also recalled that she had previously cleared her belongings after the town council issued notices, but the clutter would return days later.

Woman promises to clear clutter gradually

When Shin Min Daily News revisited the block on 19 Aug, they found that items at the staircase had already been removed, though the corridor outside the unit was still lined with potted plants and chairs.

They were also able to speak to the woman, who shared that she intends to clear the clutter step by step.

She explained that she spends most of her day caring for a sick relative and often returns home late, leaving her little time to deal with the belongings.

“I’ve already cleared the items from the staircase, and I will definitely remove the rest too,” she said, adding that she hopes to keep the area outside her flat clean.

She also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the town council.

Aljunied-Hougang Town Council monitoring cluttering situation

In response to queries, the Aljunied-Hougang Town Council said it has been actively engaging the resident and is aware of the large accumulation of items inside her flat.

“The unit is occupied by a single elderly resident. Following our advice, she has gradually begun clearing the clutter. However, this has led to some items being temporarily shifted to common areas such as the corridor and staircase,” the town council said.

It added that the situation is being closely monitored, with cleaners in the area coordinating efforts to help remove the items from public spaces.

The town council also stressed that such cases require sensitivity and careful handling.

“We remain committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of the community, and will continue engaging with the resident,” it said.

