Woman in M’sia allegedly contracts HIV from husband after he engaged in sex services

Woman allegedly diagnosed with HIV following husband’s infidelity

A doctor in Malaysia has shared a case of a woman who was allegedly diagnosed with HIV after her husband engaged in sex services without her knowledge.

In a post on Threads on Sunday (29 March), the doctor said the woman, who remained faithful throughout her marriage, was shocked to test positive for HIV.

Her husband was later tested and also found to be HIV-positive.

Infidelity uncovered after diagnosis

Following the diagnosis, the woman discovered that her husband had been unfaithful and had engaged in “outside services”, during which he likely contracted the virus.

She described the experience as devastating, saying she had trusted her husband and never expected to be put at risk.

“I thought my life was going well until I got this diagnosis,” she said.

Doctor warns of risks and importance of protection

The doctor used the case to highlight the risks of infidelity, noting that such actions can have serious health consequences not just for the individual but also for their partners.

She stressed the importance of using protection, especially during high-risk encounters.

“Condoms aren’t 100% perfect, but without protection, the risk is wide open,” she wrote.

She added that taking precautions can help prevent harm to innocent partners.

“If you are having sexual relations outside your relationship, at the very least, wear a condom. Don’t bring a disease back to an innocent partner. That one decision could protect more than one life.”

Public urged to get tested

The doctor also reminded the public that infections do not discriminate by age, appearance, or status.

She urged those who have engaged in high-risk behaviour to get tested, emphasising that early detection is key to managing the condition.

Also read: 16-year-old M’sian contracts STD after S$15 encounter with sex worker in Thailand

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Featured image adapted from amenic181 on Canva and Aidsmap. Both images for illustration purposes only.