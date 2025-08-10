Woman in Philippines dies after severe beating, suspect tells authorities he ‘didn’t mean it’

Woman dies from severe beating after man allegedly solicits sexual services from her

On 30 July, a woman was severely beaten by a man in Lipa City, Batangas, Philippines.

The following day, at around 7.30am, residents found her unconscious inside a motorised tricycle, with severe bruises on her face and body.

The victim was promptly taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

“Her eyes were swollen. Blood was coming out of her mouth and nose,” Lipa City Police Chief Lieutenant Colonel Aleli Buaquen told ABS-CBN News.

The police chief also revealed that, based on the autopsy, the victim’s cause of death was mauling or beating.

Authorities then had to bury her body temporarily as she remained unidentified for days.

Victim & suspect allegedly had arrangements for sexual services

A CCTV footage showed the victim leaving a house while struggling to walk at around 2am on 31 July.

She was eventually seen stopping and sitting on the pavement near the area where she was later found.

Upon checking more CCTV footage of the area, police saw the victim walking with a man and getting on a motorised tricycle with him at around midnight.

They later discovered that the said man also owned the house she was seen exiting.

Police also found the victim’s underwear inside the residence.

On 3 Aug, police arrested the victim, who eventually confessed to the crime, saying, “I didn’t mean it”.

Police also told GMA Integrated News that the two were not in a relationship and did not know each other.

“The suspect claimed that they had arrangements for sexual services,” Police Chief Buaquen told ABS-CBN.

The suspect alleged that he had pushed the woman during an argument at a park, causing her to hit her head.

He then took her home, where they had another argument, which led to her getting hurt further.

Suspect charged with murder

Last Monday (4 Aug), the victim’s siblings identified her through photos of her body at the Lipa City Police Station.

One of her brothers said he had not seen his sister, who was originally from Negros Occidental, for four years and had only communicated with her through chat.

“She has several children. She has four in the province and two little ones. The ones in the province are waiting for her and want to see her,” he said.

Due to financial constraints, the family decided not to exhume her body.

The suspect has been charged with murder, while authorities are investigating whether there was rape involved, as the victim was not wearing underwear when she was found.

