Woman dragged along road after feet gets stuck under bus in M’sia, police report filed

Woman sustains injuries after getting dragged down road by bus in Malaysia

On Tuesday (4 June), a woman in Malaysia took to X to recount her experience of a horrific incident that occurred with a bus.

While she was taking her luggage out from a compartment located at the bottom of the bus, the vehicle resumed its journey without warning.

As a result, it trapped her calf, dragging her a few metres down the tarmac and causing her to sustain significant injuries.

Woman dragged on road while on bus in Malaysia

Nurul Shafiyyah aka @shafiyyah_nurul on X shared that she took a bus from Johor Bahru (JB) to Shah Alam on Sunday (2 June), arriving at her destination at 9.30pm.

Upon her arrival, she went to retrieve her baggage from the luggage compartment of the bus.

However, the door closed abruptly, leaving her legs trapped.

“Suddenly the door closed and I was still inside but my feet were outside,” Nurul said, adding that the bus continued on its journey, dragging her feet along the tarmac of the road.

I screamed for help but there was no one… just imagine.

She went on to explain that her calf had been trapped by the door while her toes were dragging against the street.

Pictures of the incident’s aftermath showed her feet wrapped in bulky bandages, having sustained multiple abrasions.

Driver allegedly shouted at her

According to Gutzy Asia, Nurul shared that she was uncertain about how long the vehicle had dragged her down the road, but she gauged that it spanned about five minutes.

While trapped, she was able to call her parents for help.

Eventually, the driver realised something was amiss by spotting her feet hanging out of the luggage compartment on the bus’s side mirror.

Stopping the vehicle, he let Nurul out and allegedly shouted at her, asking why she hadn’t requested he retrieve the luggage for her.

The driver then conveyed her to a clinic for medical attention.

In a third tweet detailing her ordeal, Nurul asked her followers if she could claim insurance for the injuries she had sustained.

She added that her uncle lodged a report with the police, according to Gutzy Asia.

Nurul’s account of her experience has since gone viral, with many users urging her to file a report.

Other netizens noted that they had been on trips with the same bus company before, which they alleged was prone to dangerous driving.

Also read: Elderly Asian woman violently robbed in California, dragged several metres before thief escapes with purse

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @shafiyyah_nurul on X.