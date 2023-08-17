Elderly Asian Woman Violently Robbed In California, Dragged Several Metres Before Thief Escapes With Purse

Elderly Asian Woman Assaulted & Robbed In California, Dragged Several Metres By Thief

An elderly Asian woman in her 70s recently became the victim of a violent robbery in the United States (US).

The crime took place on Monday (14 Aug) at around 11.15am and was recorded on video by a passer-by.

The robber had apparently snatched the woman’s purse while it was still slung around her.

This is scary folks. A robbery yesterday at the B of A parking lot on Azusa Ave in Hacienda Heights, interrupted by good samaritans! Hey @HildaSolis,@SupJaniceHahn and all the social justice warriors, how’s that “reimagining” working out?#VictimsMatter pic.twitter.com/HSFaA0CGDh — Alex Villanueva (@AlexVilanueva33) August 15, 2023

She was then dragged on the road for several metres before the robber managed to rip the bag from her and flee the scene.

Elderly Asian woman robbed & dragged on road

The terrifying attack took place outside a Bank of America branch in Hacienda Heights, California, a community with a large ethnic Asian population.

According to World Journal, Ms Li (transliterated from Mandarin) and her husband had just parked their car outside the bank when they witnessed the shocking scene.

Ms Li was waiting in the car while her husband withdrew money from the bank.

A short while later, she heard screaming and saw that a robber had grabbed the elderly woman’s purse in broad daylight and was dragging her from the sidewalk to the road.

She recorded what she could with her phone. The video would later be uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) by former Los Angeles (LA) sheriff Alex Villanueva.

Footage shows the robber, a tall man in a dark shirt, seizing the elderly woman’s purse. However, the woman continues to hold on desperately to her bag.

With no regard whatsoever for his victim, the man simply continues trying to flee with her purse. The woman is thus dragged along the rough road of the parking lot.

Still, the robber persists in yanking her along so violently that her shoes fall off. Disturbingly, her head also slams repeatedly on the road.

Robber flees from brave bystanders

A few seconds later, a brave passer-by in a black shirt, reportedly Ms Li’s husband, rushes towards them to help the old lady.

He can be seen pointing a finger at the robber, and some yelling is barely audible in the video.

A man in a blue shirt, possibly the driver of a white car that had stopped behind them, also dashes in to help the old lady.

At this moment, the robber manages to get the purse free and quickly takes off running.

Having stopped the violent dragging of the woman, the two Good Samaritans then attempt to give chase, but the robber manages to escape with his headstart.

The old lady then gets up and picks up her dislodged shoes.

While the passer-by in blue appears to check up on her, the one in black continues to attempt to chase down the robber.

Robbed Asian woman not seriously hurt

Ms Li alleged that the robber dragged the elderly woman around 30 feet (9 metres) at least, with the video only recording part of it.

Fortunately, KTLA reported that the victim was not seriously hurt, suffering just scrapes and bruises, and is recovering.

The purse was later found discarded on the roadside but the woman’s personal items within were all gone.

Local police are currently investigating the case.

It is still unknown if the violent robbery was racially motivated, but it is another in a long string of violent crimes against Asian Americans, such as a 2021 attack on an elderly Asian woman who fought back with a wooden plank.

MS News wishes the elderly woman a speedy recovery and hopes that the criminal can be brought to justice.

Featured image adapted from X and the World Journal.