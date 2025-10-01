Woman in M’sia gets dumped after asking boyfriend to lend her S$1.53 to buy drink

Woman gets dumped after asking boyfriend to lend her S$1.53 for drink

A woman in Malaysia caught the attention of netizens after sharing the painful story of being dumped by her boyfriend after asking him for just RM5 (S$1.53) to buy a drink.

The incident occurred while the couple was driving home from a wedding in Port Dickson, according to Malaysia’s Kosmo.

Thrist leads to argument

The woman, known as Miey (name transliterated), explained on social media that she felt thirsty after a stop at a petrol station.

She asked her boyfriend for RM5 (S$1.53) to buy a drink from a nearby stall, as she did not have any cash on hand.

However, instead of helping, the boyfriend reacted angrily, saying she was a hassle.

Argument escalates to break-up

Ms Miey explained that the situation escalated when her boyfriend did not respond calmly.

She said he started arguing, and before she knew it, he told her he no longer wanted to continue the relationship.

“I just wanted to buy a drink,” she shared, adding that if he did not want to give the money, he could have just said so nicely.

Netizens express sympathy for woman

Ms Miey’s post quickly gained traction online, with many netizens expressing sympathy for her.

Several advised her to take the incident as a sign that the relationship was not meant to be.

One commenter wrote: “If he can’t tolerate RM5, how can you expect him to handle bigger things in the future?”

