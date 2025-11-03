Woman in Taiwan attacked by ex-husband with fire extinguisher after filing for restraining order against him

Woman in Taiwan assaulted by ex-husband with fire extinguisher after seeking protection order

A 54-year-old woman in Kaohsiung, Taiwan, was attacked by her ex-husband with a fire extinguisher, just two hours after she sought a restraining order against him.

According to Taiwan’s United Daily News, the victim, surnamed Huang (name transliterated), manages a metal parts factory previously co-run with her ex-husband, Mr Hong (name transliterated), 59.

Although divorced, the two continued working at the same factory in Daliao District.

Woman files for protection after factory dispute

On Wednesday (29 Oct), the pair got into a heated argument over work-related issues that escalated into a physical altercation.

Police were called to the scene, but the situation had calmed by the time they arrived.

Later that evening, Ms Huang went to the local police station to apply for a domestic violence protection order and file a complaint.

Officers offered assistance, but she declined, saying she would contact them if she felt unsafe.

Ex-husband attacks wife at home hours later

At about 7pm, just two hours after the filing, Mr Hong allegedly found out about the restraining order and became enraged.

He rushed to Ms Huang’s home, armed with a fire extinguisher and a metal dustpan.

Without saying a word, he allegedly struck her repeatedly, leaving her with a deep head wound and a bloodied face. He then fled the scene.

Suspect detained on attempted murder charge

Police arrived shortly after receiving the report and sent Ms Huang to the hospital for treatment.

They later tracked Mr Hong through CCTV footage, though he surrendered himself to the police at 7.40pm that evening.

Prosecutors charged him with attempted murder, assault, and violating the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

The Kaohsiung District Court has since approved his detention while investigations continue.

Also read: Teen in Taiwan stabs ex-girlfriend 31 times, arrested after trying to flee



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from United Daily News.