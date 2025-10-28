Woman in China suffers facial burns after trying to remove limescale using online life hack

Woman in China suffers facial burns while following online tip of using vinegar and sugar for limescale removal

A woman in Handan, Hebei, China, suffered facial burns after trying a viral online life hack to remove limescale from a thermos.

On Thursday (9 Oct), Ms Wu (name transliterated) attempted the popular hack by boiling a mixture of white sugar, white vinegar, and water before pouring it into the thermos.

Online hack goes wrong

But the experiment quickly turned disastrous. Just a minute after the liquid was poured into the thermos, the mixture exploded unexpectedly, splashing hot liquid onto her face and causing painful burns.

According to Health Times via The Paper, she is currently receiving treatment and recovering from her injuries.

Carbon dioxide gas leads to explosion

Experts say the reaction was triggered when acetic acid in vinegar reacted with alkaline substances such as calcium carbonate and magnesium hydroxide in the limescale, producing carbon dioxide gas.

In a sealed container, the gas builds pressure, which can lead to an explosion.

They advise that boiled mixtures should be left to cool for at least five minutes before being transferred to any container.

They also caution against using unscientific online tips, especially involving household items that can be dangerous if misused.

Featured image adapted from Guangzhou Daily.