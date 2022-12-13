Elderly Woman Falls Down Staircase In Serangoon, Man Performs First Aid & Calls Ambulance

Elderly Woman Falls Down Staircase & Injures Head In Serangoon

As the elderly are more prone to falls, it’s important that we exercise patience while walking around them. Even the slightest misstep may injure their frail bodies.

Recently, a man shared how he helped an elderly woman who injured her head when she fell down a flight of steps in Serangoon.

Thankfully, he was able to perform basic first aid and call an ambulance for her.

Woman falls down staircase in Serangoon

On Sunday (11 Dec), Mr Tan, who attended to the elderly woman, shared about the incident on Facebook.

In the post, he stated that the woman in her 70s fell and hurt her head after missing a step on a staircase.

Noticing that she was bleeding, he immediately rushed forward to help her. This was because he had learnt first aid from his time in the St John’s Brigade, Mr Tan explained.

To ensure that the elderly woman was not losing too much blood, he asked if her hands and legs felt numb.

“She was so scared when she saw the blood,” he said.

While talking to the woman to calm her down, Mr Tan proceeded to call the ambulance. During their conversation, the woman allegedly told him that she came to Singapore to visit her son when she met with the accident.

The entire time, he claimed that no passer-by who saw the commotion stopped to offer help, instead choosing to walk away.

One person conveyed to hospital

In response to MS News’ queries, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that they received a call for assistance at 7.20pm on Sunday (11 Dec).

The incident happened at 266 Serangoon Central Drive, and they conveyed one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to Mr Tan for comments regarding the incident and will update the article accordingly once he gets back.

Kudos to the kind stranger for helping someone in need

As Mr Tan said in his post, we should step up to help whenever we encounter such incidents.

Every second counts and even the slightest amount of assistance can save someone’s life.

We’re certain that the elderly woman is ever grateful for Mr Tan’s help, so kudos to him for reacting swiftly.

We hope the elderly woman is recuperating well and wish her a speedy recovery.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.