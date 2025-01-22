Woman falls into uncovered 2m-deep drain in M’sia & sustains injuries, cover was allegedly stolen

Woman falls into uncovered 2m-deep drain in Malaysia

A 21-year-old woman fell into an uncovered drainage ditch approximately 2m deep near a shopping mall in Kuching, Malaysia early Wednesday morning (22 Jan).

According to Sin Chew Daily, the Padungan Fire and Rescue Department received an emergency call at 6.08am, reporting that a woman had fallen into a drain near Jalan Simpang Tiga.

Upon arrival, rescuers found the woman trapped at the bottom of the ditch, unable to climb out on her own.

Missing drain cover causes accident

The woman had been walking to work when she accidentally stepped into the uncovered drain.

The early morning darkness made it difficult for her to notice that the drain cover was missing, and she fell approximately 2m into the ditch.

She sustained an injury to her right leg as a result of the fall.

Rescuers carefully pulled her out of the drain and gave her time to recover from the shock of the incident before transporting her to the hospital for further treatment.

Drain cover theft raises safety concerns

It is believed that the drain cover had been stolen, posing a serious hazard to pedestrians.

Authorities have been urged to strengthen the inspection and maintenance of drain covers, particularly in urban areas.

They are also being called upon to address theft issues to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Featured image adapted from Sin Chew Daily.