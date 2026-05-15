67-year-old woman charged for feeding pigeons near several HDB blocks in Yishun

Woman feeds pigeons near three different HDB blocks, gets charged

A 67-year-old woman was charged in court on Wednesday (13 May) after she was caught feeding pigeons at three HDB blocks in Yishun on four different occasions.

For feeding wildlife without obtaining written approval from the director-general of wildlife management, Tan Cheng Chu, a Singaporean, was handed four charges under the Wildlife Act, reports CNA.

Caught feeding pigeons on four different occasions

Court documents reveal that Tan first engaged in pigeon feeding near Block 755 Yishun Street 22 on the afternoon of 3 Aug 2025.

Following a period of inactivity, she allegedly resumed feeding pigeons on the afternoon of 23 Jan, this time at Block 728 Yishun Street 71.

She is also accused of feeding pigeons another two times in February. The initial act occurred near Block 727 Yishun Street 71, followed by a second instance in the same area two days apart.

According to the charge sheets, she fed the pigeons early in the morning.

Feedin pigeons in Singapore is an offence

Feeding pigeons in Singapore is illegal, as pigeons are considered wildlife under the Wildlife Act.

Pigeons carry diseases such as Salmonella bacteria, which cause diarrhoea, fever, and stomach pain.

Exposure to their droppings can lead to the spread of ornithosis, which often manifests as fever, headaches, vomiting, and muscle pain.

Tan was remanded for medical examination from Wednesday and her case will be heard again later this month.

First-time offender faces up to S$5,000 per charge

If found guilty, Tan faces up to S$5,000 per charge for a first-time offence.

First-time offenders will see penalties doubled to a maximum of S$10,000 after parliament passed a Bill that included amendments to the Wildlife Act earlier in May.

If they repeat the offences, they can be sentenced to up to 12 months’ imprisonment and fined up to S$20,000.

The revised penalties will come into effect later this year.

Two more women face fines for feeding pigeons in early 2026

In a separate incident, a 71-year-old woman was fined in February for feeding pigeons nine times over six months, having previously paid a S$1,200 fine for the same offence in 2025.

A 60-year-old woman faced a S$9,000 penalty in March for 17 counts of pigeon feeding, marking a significant escalation from her previous conviction.

According to CNA’s report in March, individuals aged 65 and above were involved in nearly half of the illegal bird-feeding cases documented in Singapore during the 2023–2025 period.

Due to a lack of routine in their lives, seniors develop a habit of feeding birds.

Such an act can also create a sense of connection and companionship that alleviates loneliness.

Also read: Man in S’pore splashed with water & shown finger by auntie after telling her feeding pigeon is illegal



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