Woman in Japan finds boss in her bed wearing only underwear, police discover he’s broken in before

Woman in Japan finds boss lying in her bed wearing only underwear

A woman in Japan was left horrified after discovering her boss lying half-naked in her bed during a midday trip home, only to later find out it wasn’t even his first time sneaking in.

The unsettling incident took place in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan, and has since gone viral, fuelling nationwide outrage over abuse of power in the workplace.

Woman discovers nearly naked boss during quick stop at home

According to the South China Morning Post, the woman, said to be in her 20s, returned home during her lunch break to retrieve some belongings.

To her shock, she found her 47-year-old boss lying in her bed, dressed only in his underwear.

Staying composed, she immediately exited the unit, shut the door, and called the police.

Boss had broken in before without woman knowing

Police arrested the man shortly after. During questioning, he confessed to harbouring romantic feelings for the woman and claimed he wanted to “know more about her”.

Worse still, authorities revealed it was not his first time breaking into her home, although she had remained completely unaware of the previous intrusions.

Investigators are now looking into how he gained access and whether he had planted any surveillance devices inside the apartment.

Netizens outraged by violation of trust

The story quickly went viral across Japan, sparking a firestorm of anger online. Many netizens expressed shock, disgust, and deep concern over the man’s predatory actions.

“I think it was fortunate that she happened to go home to pick stuff up; otherwise, she might have remained ignorant about the previous break-ins by her pervert boss and his behaviour would have become more dangerous,” another commenter said, as reported by SCMP.

“Throw away the bed and furniture. I’d never feel safe there again,” one comment read.

Another person considered the situation to be an example of power harassment.

Power harassment is an ongoing issue in Japan

The case has reignited discussion on power and sexual harassment in Japan’s workplaces. Power harassment, or pawa hara, refers to abuse of authority in professional settings.

A 2016 government survey found that one in three employees had experienced such abuse in the preceding three years. Meanwhile, a 2017 Japan Times report noted that nearly 30% of working women had faced sexual harassment.

Also read: Naked man runs into cram school in Japan & assaults staff, linked to 20 crimes in 1 night including hit-and-runs



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Canva and Canva, for illustration purposes only.