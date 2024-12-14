Woman in Vietnam slapped with S$397 fine for insulting her husband

Vietnamese woman receives S$397 fine after insulting husband

A 50-year-old female resident of Dong Hoi City, Quang Binh Province, Vietnam recently faced an administrative fine of VND7.5 million (S$397) for humiliating her husband.

Ms Hoang Thi Thanh Nhung, vice-chairwoman of the Dong Hoi People’s Committee, confirmed the penalty on Friday (13 Dec).

The woman had been issued the fine for actions that insulted the honour and dignity of her husband, reports Vietnamese media outlet Tuoi Tre News.

Couple fined after domestic argument

On 26 November, the husband and wife pair were at their residence when they got into an argument.

During the fight, the woman hurled rude and offensive insults at her husband.

The husband reportedly assaulted and disrespected her as well. He was also fined VND15 million (S$795) for his actions.

According to Ms Nhung, the Nam Ly Ward Police drafted a report after handling the case.

They then advised the Dong Hoi City People’s Committee to issue a decision on the fine.

The couple’s penalties were based on a government decree on administrative sanctions related to domestic violence and social evils, among others.

Since the husband did not request a public apology, the woman was not required to take any corrective actions.

