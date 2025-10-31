Woman in M’sia allegedly fired for taking emergency leave to care for hospitalised child

Woman allegedly fired for taking emergency leave to care for hospitalised child

A company in Malaysia allegedly fired a woman for taking an emergency leave to care for her hospitalised child.

According to the story shared on Threads on Sunday (26 Oct), the unnamed woman worked as a clerk and made a modest salary, just enough to support her family.

One day, doctors admitted her son to the hospital for a lung infection and closely monitored him.

The woman immediately requested emergency leave from work, but her boss’s reply shocked her.

“Leave? If you go out today, don’t come back in,” he reportedly said.

Woman worked for company for six years

“I was stunned. I was loyal for six years, never taking sick leave at will,” the woman expressed.

Despite this, she did not hesitate to choose her child, leaving the office in tears.

The following day, the company informed the woman that they had fired her.

The woman believes she made the right decision despite being unemployed for almost two months.

“Every night, I sleep peacefully, because I know I didn’t lose my job. I kept my dignity as a mother,” she said.

Currently, she runs a small business that makes enough to live on.

Regardless of her struggles, the mother said:

I can find a job but I only have one child.

Netizens urge woman to file a report

Netizens empathised with the mother, saying her employer wronged her.

They advised her to report her wrongful termination to the Malaysian Department of Labour (JTK) to receive several months’ salary in compensation.

One user also supported the woman’s decision to prioritise her family and encouraged her to find another form of livelihood.

