Woman in M’sia flies between Penang & KL daily for work, claims it’s cheaper

Woman flies between Penang & KL every day for work

A woman in Malaysia flies between Penang and Kuala Lumpur daily for work because not only is it cheaper, but it lets her spend more time with her kids.

In a video interview with CNA Insider, Racheal Kaur explains the financial and personal considerations she made before deciding to commute by air.

Air Asia employee in Malaysia does long-distance commute

Racheal, who works at Air Asia as an assistant manager in financial operations, travels hundreds of kilometres for work each day.

Her day usually starts at around 4am, as she prepares to leave her home by 5am at the latest.

From there, she drives to the airport where her flight boards at 5:55am.

A short 30 to 40 minute flight later, she’s in KL and clocks in at no later than 7:45am.

Arrangement is for her kids

Racheal has not always had this travel arrangement.

She previously spent her weekdays in KL and flew home to her family in Penang on the weekends.

Racheal bit the bullet and made the change because she wanted to spend more time with her two growing kids who are 12 and 11 years old.

She felt that they needed to have their mother around more often.

With her at home every evening, she can tend to her children’s needs — which includes helping out with any last-minute homework.

A financially sound decision

In addition to having more time for her kids, Racheal said that flying to work was also more economical for her.

By flying to work each day, she no longer has to pay around RM1,500 (S$304) for rent in KL. Additionally, food is cheaper in Penang.

Racheal revealed that she pays for her own flights. However, since she’s an Air Asia employee, the prices are discounted.

In total, the savings she makes from cheaper food and no more rent outweigh the costs of her airfare.

According to Racheal, she spends around RM50 (S$15) per day and around RM1,100 (S$335) per month on her air commute.

The cherry on top? Her commute doesn’t even take that much longer compared to if she was staying in KL.

Because her office isn’t in the heart of the capital, commuting by car can often take hours with the traffic.

Instead, after she lands at the airport, her office is a simple five to seven-minute walk away.

While Racheal concurs that her commute is long and tiring, she says it is well worth the sacrifice for extra time with her kids.

Also read: AirAsia customer tries cancelling 1 ticket, airline cancels 6 other commuters’ tickets instead

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from CNA Insider on YouTube.