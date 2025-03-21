‘This b*tch almost killed me’: Woman in M’sia lane cuts driver, flips him off & brake checks him

Police report lodged after woman in Malaysia flips off driver

A woman in Malaysia is being investigated by police after aggressively cutting in front of another vehicle and flipping the driver off while shouting at him.

Subsequently, she repeatedly turned on her hazard lights and brake checked the driver to provoke him even further.

The driver was taken aback by the incident and claimed that the woman “almost killed” him.

The incident happened on Saturday (15 March) in Kuching, Sarawak.

Woman cuts into driver’s lane without signalling

A one-minute clip circulating online showed the woman driving a white Perodua Myvi and suddenly swerving into the driver’s lane without signalling.

The 18-year-old driver, shocked by the reckless move, reacted by honking at her.

She responded by shouting at him while flashing her middle finger.

She then continuously flashed her hazard lights and braked abruptly while approaching a traffic light, seemingly trying to aggravate the situation.

Frustrated, the driver muttered, “The f*ck is wrong with this girl?” and claimed she had put his life at risk with her reckless behaviour.

A while later, the driver pulled up beside the woman’s car.

She rolled down her window once again, flipped him off, and wagged her finger at him.

Police report was made

The driver has reported the woman to the Sarawak Police on Tuesday (18 March).

The Sarawak Police later confirmed in an official statement that they had received the report and launched an investigation.

The statement wrote, “We have identified the woman and are now investigating the case.”

