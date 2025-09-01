Woman in China hangs banners accusing best friend of sleeping with her husband for 5 years

Chinese wife puts up red banners & pennants ‘thanking’ best friend for having affair with husband

A woman in Changsha, Hunan province, China, sparked public attention after she displayed red banners on a residential complex fence, sarcastically “thanking” her best friend for having an affair with her husband.

According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the banners were accompanied by pennants revealing that the alleged mistress, surnamed Shi, works in the finance department of a local tourism management office in the Hongshan community.

One of the banners read: “Shi violates public order and good morals, having an affair with her best friend’s husband.”

It is unclear whether the banners were displayed near Shi’s residence. The identities of the wife and her husband have not been disclosed.

Woman alleges that friend had slept with her husband for 5 years

In addition to the banners, red pennants were found attached to a car within the compound. While it is uncertain if the vehicle belonged to Shi, one of the pennants reads:

Shi has been my best friend for 12 years and has provided sexual services to my husband for five years.

Another one alleged that Shi went to hotels with her best friend’s husband during office hours.

Red pennants are traditionally used in China as a gesture of gratitude, usually to thank someone who has assisted.

Office launches investigation following accusation

A staff member from the tourism management office in the Hongshan community confirmed to The Paper that they employ someone named Shi, and an investigation is currently underway.

The red banners and pennants were removed shortly after being displayed.

Lawyer Zhao Liangshan from Shaanxi Hengda Law Firm pointed out that the banners could potentially violate Shi’s privacy, reputation, and personality, especially if the content is false or defamatory.

Furthermore, if the act of displaying the banners attracts a large crowd or obstructs public areas, it could violate the Public Security Administration Punishment Law, which may lead to a warning or a fine of up to 200 yuan (S$36).

In more severe cases, individuals who display such banners could face detention for up to 19 days and fines of up to 500 yuan (S$90).

Featured image adapted from @杭州网 on Douyin.