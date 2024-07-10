92-year-old woman in China climbs 2-metre high gate to escape from nursing home

92-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s disease climbs 2-metre high gate at nursing home

Last Thursday (4 July), a video of a 92-year-old woman climbing a two-metre-high gate at a nursing home in the city of Yantai in Shandong, China went viral.

Posted to Weibo by local media outlets, the video shows the woman slowly but expertly scaling the gate.

She then swings herself over to the other side, landing on her own two feet safely.

Staff at the nursing home said that the woman was able to climb over the gate in 24 seconds.

Speaking in an interview, the director of the establishment revealed that the woman also suffers from severe Alzheimer’s disease, 8world News reports. Despite her condition, she has a keen interest in climbing activities.

After her escape, the nursing home immediately deployed personnel to search for her, dispatching four vehicles as well.

The search took 25 minutes, after which staff found her near the nursing home and were able to transport her back.

The hospital added that it would strengthen the care and supervision of the woman to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

Netizens praise woman’s agility

With the video becoming viral on Weibo, many netizens expressed their awe at the elderly woman’s fitness.

Most users praised her athleticism, especially as she had managed to scale the gate in 24 seconds.

Other netizens commented that she seemed far more agile than them even at her old age.

However, a few users expressed their concern for the woman, pointing out that a fall from such a height could have been fatal for her.

