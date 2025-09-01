Woman in Thailand finds gauze left in cervix after childbirth, suffers chronic infection

Woman experiences recurrent infection after C-section delivery, later finds gauze in her cervix

A 20-year-old woman from Sakon Nakhon, Thailand, endured months of pain after doctors allegedly left a piece of gauze inside her cervix following a cesarean section (C-section).

According to Thai outlet Honkrasae, her ordeal began shortly after she gave birth on 10 May at a local hospital.

A month later, on 17 June, she was struck by severe abdominal pain and was horrified to find a foul-smelling piece of gauze protruding from her genital area.

Her husband rushed her to another hospital, where doctors removed the gauze and took photos as evidence. She was warded for 10 days and given antibiotics, but the damage had already been done.

Diagnosed with chronic infection after symptoms persisted

Despite the previous treatment, the woman’s condition worsened, causing her to revisit the hospital several times.

On 8 July, she was denied a detailed internal examination and was only given medication for her pain.

She began feeling severe abdominal pain again on 18 July, so she travelled to see the doctor at the same hospital. The doctor performed a urine test and X-ray, then gave her medication.

On 7 Aug, the abdominal pain occurred again, prompting a return to the hospital.

This time, she was admitted, and on 14 Aug, a doctor informed her that she had a chronic infection that would require ongoing treatment.

Awarded S$3,500 in compensation

The woman initially filed a complaint and was awarded an initial compensation of 90,000 baht (S$3,500) by the Provincial Health Office.

However, she felt the amount was insufficient, considering her ongoing medical treatment and the emotional and financial strain it had caused her.

She also highlighted the difficulties she faced in raising her child alone, as her husband could not tolerate the foul odour caused by her condition, leading to their separation.

In addition to her physical suffering, she faced financial losses. She had to miss work due to her condition, resulting in a 50,000 baht (S$2,000) salary loss over the past four months.

She also had to borrow money for medical expenses, including 30,000 baht (S$1,200) for transportation to the hospital and 12,000 baht (S$480) for milk formula for her child, as she could not breastfeed due to her treatment.

Taking into account all her struggles, the woman sought compensation of 500,000 baht (S$20,000), according to Thai news outlet Matichon Online.

Hospital open to increasing compensation provided to woman

In response, the hospital director explained that an investigation had been initiated. He clarified that during the delivery, special instruments were used to assist with the difficult labour.

After the birth, gauze was used to absorb blood and discharge.

However, a communication breakdown between staff members reportedly led to the error of leaving the gauze inside her cervix.

The hospital has since confirmed that if the woman wishes to appeal the compensation amount, they will review the case and potentially increase the compensation in line with regulations.

