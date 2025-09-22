Woman in M’sia pulls gauze from genitals after enduring postpartum pain for over a month

Gauze falls out of woman’s genitals after a month of pain following childbirth, family considering legal action

A Malaysian woman endured agonising postpartum pain for more than a month, only to make the horrifying discovery that a wad of gauze had been left inside her body after giving birth.

The ordeal was revealed on Wednesday (17 Sept) in a Threads post by the woman’s sister, who even shared a photo of the “brown-coloured foreign object”.

“Imagine a woman enduring discomfort and pain in her private parts for more than a month, only to be shocked when a ‘suspected wad of gauze’ falls out from her body,” the OP wrote.

According to the post, the woman had delivered a baby on 6 Aug at a local hospital.

Afterwards, she started experiencing discomfort in her private area but initially assumed it was normal.

Objects found during urination

She said that small white objects would appear when she urinated.

Only after pulling out a wad of gauze did the pain finally stop.

When the woman asked a nurse about it, she was told it could have been a sanitary tampon or cotton left inside after stitching.

Her sister alleged that this was medical negligence and said the family would raise the matter with the doctor.

Family considers legal action

The sister said that the family was considering legal action and sought advice from others online.

Many netizens supported her stance, urging the case to be made public to prevent similar incidents.

One netizen commented that her neighbour once sued hospital staff over a similar incident and won the case due to their negligence.

As of now, no further update has been provided on the hospital’s response.

Featured image adapted from @syamimieaziz on Threads and Anna Subbotina on Canva, for illustrative purposes only.