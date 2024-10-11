Woman in Thailand surprises man with cake, ends up setting her hair on fire

Woman accidentally sets hair on fire at Thailand restaurant

A woman unexpectedly set her hair on fire while serving a cake with lighted candles at a Mookata restaurant in Thailand.

A 10-second clip of the incident was posted to TikTok where it has drawn over a million views in just two days.

In the video, the woman can be seen holding a cake box in one hand.

With her free hand, she pushes aside a plate to make some room on the table. Meanwhile, her long hair hangs loose past her shoulders above the candles.

In the blink of an eye, the candles set her hair ablaze, but neither the woman nor the man notice until the fire reaches her face.

Even then, she calmly but hastily puts the cake down before using her free hand to put out the fire.

Meanwhile, the man appeared unaware of the situation unfolding before him until the last second.

Netizens joke about the oblivious birthday boy

Many netizens praised the woman for keeping the cake safe despite the stressful situation.

Meanwhile, others left lighthearted comments pointing out the seemingly oblivious birthday boy.

One TikTok user was flabbergasted that the man barely noticed the fire in front of him.

The OP simply responded that the man was incredibly focused on making his birthday wish.

Also read: Man gets birthday surprise on 3 SIA flights within 6 days, praises air crew’s service

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @janepongmatchot on TikTok.