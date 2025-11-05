Elderly passenger killed in head-on collision after driver went against traffic in M’sia

Woman killed in collision after her driver enters wrong lane and crashes head-on with another car

A 73-year-old woman lost her life in a head-on collision on the Sungai Abong-Bakri bypass in Muar, Malaysia.

According to Malaysia’s The New Straits Times (NST), the accident occurred on 29 Oct at 10.10pm.

Car enters wrong lane and hits another vehicle

The collision happened when a Toyota Vios, driven by a 44-year-old woman, mistakenly entered the wrong lane and travelled against oncoming traffic.

The vehicle then crashed into an oncoming Honda City.

The rear passenger of the Vios, an elderly victim, suffered severe head injuries from the impact and was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Three others suffer minor injuries

Both drivers, along with a 25-year-old male passenger in the Honda, sustained minor injuries and were transported to KPJ Bandar Maharani Hospital for treatment.

The Fire and Rescue Department used hydraulic tools to extricate the victim, who had been trapped in the wreckage before being pronounced dead.

Case under investigation for reckless or dangerous driving

According to Muar police chief Assistant Commissioner Raiz Mukhliz Azman Aziz, the Vios driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless or dangerous driving.

The offence carries a penalty of 5 to 10 years in prison and a fine between RM20,000 (S$6,200) and RM50,000 (S$15,500).

Police appealed for witnesses to contact Inspector Muhamad Azim Aziz at 018-970-4143 or the district traffic division to assist with the investigation.

