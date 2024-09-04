2 motorcyclists die in M’sia head-on collision after 1 swerves to avoid smoke from burning rubbish

2 motorcyclists die in head-on collision in Malaysia

Two motorcyclists, including an elderly man, died following a collision in Kelantan, Malaysia around 5.40pm on Sunday (1 Sept).

The accident occurred when Muhammad Shafiq Mat Dam, 28, swerved into the opposite lane to avoid thick smoke from burning rubbish.

Unfortunately, he collided head-on with another motorcycle, ridden by 79-year-old Ismail Awang.

CCTV footage of the incident was posted on X the following day and has since garnered more than 740,000 views.

The footage shows the critical moments leading up to the collision, highlighting the hazardous conditions caused by the burning trash.

Case is under investigation

Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rosdi Daud, Kota Bharu District Police Chief, confirmed in a statement that both victims sustained severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The accident was reported to the police by passers-by who found the victims covered in blood.

Assistant Commissioner Mohd Rosdi also clarified that the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He has requested witnesses who saw the accident to come forward and provide additional information.

The public is advised to comply with traffic laws and signals to ensure everyone’s safety.

Netizens argue who is at fault

The incident has sparked a heated debate among netizens.

Some criticised the resident who burned the trash, arguing that doing so near the road was irresponsible and could lead to accidents — just like it did in this case.

Others, however, have placed the blame on Muhammad Shafiq, alleging that he was speeding in the opposite lane.

Opinions are divided: while some suggest he should have remained in his lane, others believe he may have swerved to avoid irritation from the smoke.

