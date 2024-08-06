Speeding car in Thailand severs man’s leg during collision with motorbike

Speeding car severs man’s leg during collision with motorbike at traffic intersection in Bangkok

On 4 Aug, a speeding car severed a man’s leg after colliding with a motorbike that had stopped in the traffic while waiting for the green light.

The accident occurred at 6pm around the Thong Lo area in Bangkok.

Car severs man’s leg near the ankles

As per the video, the speeding vehicle, a red Mazda CX30, drove down the narrow alleyway at a high speed.

Quickly approaching the intersection, the red car showed no signs of slowing down.

Cars in the adjacent lane came to a halt as the traffic light turned red. Despite the red light, the red car did not stop but instead sped up, hitting a motorbike that was in the adjacent lane.

The collision sandwiched the rider in between the red car and an adjacent taxi before sending him flying. Now on its side, the red car then hit three additional vehicles as it tumbled on its side into the intersection.

The accident left the motorcyclist severely injured and his leg severed near the ankles.

Volunteers from the Poh Teck Tung Foundation quickly rushed the injured motorcyclist to the hospital.

Offending driver was not drunk

The driver of the red Mazda was a 30-year-old man, according to Matichon.

After the accident, he was taken to the local police station where he was interrogated by police.

The man said that he was attempting to overtake a vehicle, but accidentally pressed the accelerator instead of the brake when he failed to make the overtake. Police also asked him to do a breathalyser, which revealed that he had no alcohol in his system.

Police are investigating the man for reckless driving leading to the endangerment of others.

Featured image adapted from อยากดังเดี๋ยวจัดให้ รีเทริน์ part 7 on Facebook.