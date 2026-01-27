Woman allegedly hits boy in wheelchair at Hougang Central Bus Interchange, sparks outrage among netizens

Netizens outraged after woman allegedly strikes boy in wheelchair at bus interchange

A video showing a woman allegedly hitting a boy in a wheelchair at Hougang Central Bus Interchange has sparked widespread outrage online.

Originally shared anonymously on the Singapore Incidents Facebook page on 24 Jan, the footage was later removed but was reposted by @singapore.forever on Instagram on 26 Jan.

According to the caption, the incident occurred on the afternoon of 23 Jan while the pair were waiting to board a bus at the interchange.

In the video, a woman, believed to be a domestic helper, is seen standing behind the boy in the wheelchair as SBS Transit bus service 102 arrived.

When the rear door of the bus opened, the woman attempted to push the wheelchair forward, but it appeared to be stuck initially.

Woman allegedly hits boy at bus interchange

She then pushed harder in an attempt to move the wheelchair and, at one point, allegedly struck the back of the boy’s head with her right hand before pushing him towards the bus as other passengers began boarding.

The caption accompanying the video claims the incident was not isolated, with the uploader stating: “I only managed to take one incident.”

They also alleged that the woman had pushed the boy’s head “many, many times” before the video was recorded.

Netizens outraged by woman’s actions

After the video circulated, many netizens expressed anger and concern over the apparent mistreatment of the boy.

Some urged others to share the video so that the boy’s parents could be made aware of the situation.

Others voiced concerns that the woman may have mistreated the boy in private.

One commenter expressed heartbreak over the scene and thanked the person who filmed and shared the clip.

However, a few commenters cautioned against rushing to conclusions or blaming the woman, suggesting that factors such as fatigue might have influenced her actions.

Featured image adapted from @singapore.forever on Instagram.