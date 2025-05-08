Newlywed woman falls to death from M’sian mall 1 day before honeymoon, family appeals for witnesses

Woman mysteriously falls to death from 7th floor of shopping mall 1 day before honeymoon

Just one day before she was due to leave for her honeymoon, a 29-year-old Malaysian bride tragically fell to her death from the seventh floor of Queensbay Mall in Penang.

The shocking incident took place at around 12.44pm on Saturday (3 May). Moments earlier, the woman — later identified as Tan Yi Hui (name transliterated from Chinese) — had contacted her family to ask them to buy her food, showing no signs of distress.

She was a resident of Sungai Bakap in South Seberang Perai.

Family appeals for witnesses

On Monday night (5 May), appeals began circulating online, urging anyone with dashcam footage or who may have witnessed the fall between 12.20pm and 12.45pm to step forward.

Southwest District Police Chief Shazali (name transliterated) confirmed that authorities received a report from mall security at 12.47pm.

He said initial investigations indicate Ms Tan fell near the loading bay and had left her belongings inside her car.

“The woman left her home at 9am that morning. Her last contact with her family was at 12pm, during which she asked them to buy food,” Police Chief Shazali shared.

According to China Press, a supermarket employee who was driving near the loading zone witnessed the fall at 12.44pm.

Ms Tan’s body was later sent to Balik Pulau Hospital, where a post-mortem confirmed that she died from multiple fatal injuries consistent with a high fall.

Family casts doubt on possibility of suicide

Despite the circumstances, Ms Tan’s family does not believe she took her own life.

Responding to reporters on Facebook, her younger brother said the family would withhold further comments until after the funeral.

Her sister described Ms Tan as someone “low-profile” and said the family wished to conduct her final rites privately and respectfully.

Ms Tan’s best friend also questioned the sequence of events, revealing that her car had been parked on the fifth floor, raising doubts as to why she was on the seventh.

“Why would she go from the 5th to the 7th floor to jump? My friend had so many plans — how could she have killed herself?”

She added that Ms Tan had already packed her bags and confirmed hotel bookings for her honeymoon. According to her, there were no warning signs of suicidal intent.

Ms Tan Yi Hui was cremated at the Bukit Mertajam Berapit Buddhist Crematorium at 10am on Wednesday (7 May).

