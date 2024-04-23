Woman who splashed hot water on man with Down Syndrome in M’sia jailed 10 years

Woman who splashed hot water on man with Down Syndrome pleads guilty

The woman who splashed hot water on a man with Down Syndrome in a recently viral clip has pleaded guilty.

For her actions, the judge sentenced her to jail and handed her a fine.

During the sentencing, the judge also chided her for attacking someone with a disability.

Sentenced to 10 years’ jail

According to The Star, judge Ahzal Fariz Ahmad Khairuddin sentenced Oo Saw Kee, 39, to 10 years in prison today (23 April).

He additionally fined her RM6,000 (S$1,711) in place of 12 months’ jail.

“In this case, the court needs to take into consideration the public interest rather than personal interest of the accused,” said the judge.

“The sentence serves not only as a lesson to the accused but also to society out there, not to repeat similar action against disabled individuals.”

State prosecution director Mohd Nordin Ismail pushed for a harsher sentence, saying that the attack was “very serious and cruel”, quoted New Straits Times (NST).

The victim’s sister added in a statement that a lenient sentence might allow for retaliation since they live in the same area as Oo.

Oo’s defence lawyer Edric Loo, who acted pro bono, asked for a lighter sentence, saying that Oo earned only RM1,500 (S$427) monthly and has no one under her care.

Victim suffered permanent scars from surprise attack

On 19 April at 9.24am, Oo splashed hot water onto 33-year-old A. Solairaj moments after he entered the lift with her. The victim suffered permanent burns, noted NST.

A 20-second clip of the attacked surfaced and went viral online soon after. What raised questions surrounding the incident was that Oo and Solairaj reportedly never interacted.

In a statement after the sentencing, Mr Mohd Nordin said: “The victim may be disabled and weak, but that does not mean that society should shun him. Instead, society should help these people.”

Featured image adapted from @BuletinTV3 on X and The Star.