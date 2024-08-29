Woman jumps into river in Thailand with 3-month-old baby, stressed over child’s developmental delay

Woman jumps into river with 3-month-old, rescued by former police officer & others

On Wednesday (28 Aug), a 36-year-old Burmese woman jumped into the Chao Phraya River with her three-month-old baby near Thailand’s Samut Prakan province.

Witnessing the shocking scene, a former marine police officer who was exercising nearby immediately sprang into action, diving into the river to rescue the mother and her child.

However, during the rescue attempt, the woman resisted, even kicking the 65-year-old officer, Thawatchai Klinhom, in the face.

Already exhausted from his earlier exercise, Mr Thawatchai called out for help from others nearby.

Thanks to their combined efforts, the mother and baby were eventually pulled to safety.

Mother stressed over baby’s developmental delay

A rescue team arrived at the scene after receiving a report regarding the incident at around 7.50pm.

Upon their arrival, officers used a towel to keep the baby warm before transporting both the mother and child to Samut Prakan Hospital.

Rescue officer Sukanya Sukklin later revealed that the mother initially lied, claiming she had slipped into the river.

However, after further questioning, she admitted that she had intentionally jumped in due to stress over her baby’s developmental delay.

She explained that her baby wasn’t responding when called, causing her severe anxiety and sleepless nights.

Mr Thawatchai told the press that he initially thought the woman was holding a doll when he saw her jump into the river.

As soon he realised it was a baby drowning, he called out to others nearby for assistance, as he was already worn out.

