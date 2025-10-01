Woman seen kicking another woman at SMU school lounge, older woman sent to hospital

Police investigating incident after woman seen kicking another woman at SMU school lounge

Two women were involved in a violent altercation at a school lounge in the Singapore Management University (SMU), resulting in the older woman being sent to the hospital.

Part of the incident was posted on TikTok on Tuesday (30 Sept), drawing widespread attention online.

Older woman lies motionless on SMU floor after kicking incident

The clip showed the younger woman in a pink hoodie appearing to kick at an older woman who was on the floor.

The older woman then lay motionless as others came forward to check on her.

The same video was posted on Instagram by Sgfollowsall, this time with sound.

In it, the younger woman can be heard speaking loudly, but letting out a disgusted “ugh!” and turning away after the older woman collapsed onto the floor.

A witness can be heard saying, “She kicked her to the ground”.

As others realised that the woman was not moving, people were heard commenting, “she fainted” and “call campus security”.

One person also referred to the older woman as a housekeeper.

The caption alleged that the older woman, an SMU staff member, had touched or pulled the young woman’s hair.

The young woman then slapped the older woman, grabbed her hair and kicked her to the ground, the caption also claimed.

Older woman is cleaner, younger woman is exchange student: Eyewitnesses

Eyewitnesses who are SMU students told MS News that the incident took place at the School of Computing and Information Systems (SCIS 1) building.

Specifically, it was at the basement lounge next to Starbucks and the SMU ALcove lounge.

They said that the older lady is a cleaner. She had allegedly told the younger woman, an exchange student from China, to go back to her country.

61-year-old woman sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 2.10pm on Tuesday (30 Sept).

The incident involved two women, aged 21 and 61, at 40 Stamford Road — the address of the SMU Connexion building.

The 61-year-old woman was sent to the hospital in a conscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at 2.15pm, told MS News that she was conveyed to Raffles Hospital.

Additionally, the two women are assisting with investigations for voluntarily causing hurt and using criminal force, SPF added.

Police investigations are ongoing.

SMU ‘takes a serious view’ of the matter

An SMU spokesperson told MS News, in response to queries, that the university is aware of the video, and both campus security and the police arrived on-site after being alerted to the incident.

The injured individual, who was conveyed to the hospital, has since been discharged, the spokesperson said.

SMU is committed to the safety and well-being of the university community, and as such “takes a serious view” of the matter, the spokesperson noted, adding:

The university will address the matter in accordance with the outcome of investigations and our disciplinary procedures once police investigations have concluded.

Also read: Passenger kicks elderly woman on Taiwan subway after being hit by bag over priority seat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from @countonmesingapore on TikTok.