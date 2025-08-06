Woman in China abuses & kills 4 cats in pet shop, claims cat scratched her first

Woman caught on camera hitting & throwing cats in pet shop, 4 dead & 2 injured

A disturbing case of animal cruelty has emerged in China, where a woman was caught on camera abusing cats to death at a pet shop in Shenyang City, Liaoning Province.

Following the incident, four cats died. Two more cats were severely injured and are currently undergoing treatment.

According to Toutiao News, the horrifying incident took place last Sunday (3 Aug), when the woman entered the café — which also functions as a pet shop — and was left alone in a private room meant for customers to interact with kittens up for sale.

CCTV captures woman slamming cat to ground

Footage from the store shows the woman repeatedly hitting one of the cats before picking it up and violently slamming it onto the ground.

The cat let out a painful scream and ran off in terror.

Staff members quickly intervened after realising what was happening.

“She was playing with the cats, and we intervened immediately when we saw something was wrong,” a staff member said.

They explained that the room was a designated private space, which is why staff typically wouldn’t be present during interactions.

Woman claims cat scratched her first

When confronted, the woman claimed that the cat had scratched her, prompting her to retaliate.

However, staff said the animals would not have attacked unprovoked if she had treated them properly, reports 8world News. She also claimed she was “in a bad mood” that day.

“She was told not to take the kittens out of their cages,” the staff said. “But she ignored that and did it anyway.”

Tragically, four kittens died as a result of the abuse, and two others are still undergoing treatment for their injuries.

The cats were British Shorthairs with golden coats, each typically worth over RMB4,000 (S$716).

The store has reported the incident to the police and will await the return of the owner, who is currently away on a business trip, before taking further action.

Not her first cat abuse

It was also discovered that the incident was not her first abuse. Another local cat café reported that she had displayed similar abusive behaviours in the past.

The female owner, Ms Bai, told reporters that the same woman had visited her café on Saturday (2 Aug) at around 2pm.

At the time, there were no other customers, and Ms Bai was not present. The woman was welcomed by a staff member.

Later, the employee messaged her, saying the woman’s handling of the cats seemed “not very gentle” and raised suspicions of abuse.

She eventually took the cats away from the woman and asked her to leave the premises.

Caught trying to twist kitten’s head

Ms Bai said one of the affected cats was a 3-month-old platinum breed kitten. One was hit with a teaser wand and began showing signs of stress.

In a video recorded by the staff, the woman is even seen twisting the kitten’s head.

“The cat used to be full of energy. Now it’s lethargic and has slept for two days,” Ms Bai shared.

She also noted that before the visit, the woman had called the café to ask very detailed questions about the cats, far more than what typical customers would inquire.

Also read: Japanese man in Malta admits to luring cats with treats before killing & mutilating them



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Weibo and Weibo.