Japanese man in Malta admits to luring cats with treats before killing & mutilating them

Japanese man in Malta pleads guilty to killing cats lured with food

A Japanese man living in Malta has pleaded guilty to a string of brutal cat killings, admitting in court that he lured the animals with food and treats before attacking them.

Police were able to track him down after about a month-long investigation, aided by security camera footage and tip-offs from concerned locals.

According to the Times of Malta, the 31-year-old was also charged with injuring police officers during his arrest.

Man lures cats with food before killing them

One police inspector said footage dated 11 June showed the man killing a cat before reaching into his pocket to retrieve more treats, presumably to lure in another.

Although he failed to kill the second cat that night, that same animal was found dead two days later.

The attacks came to public attention after a woman posted a warning in a local pet adoption Facebook group on 15 June, alerting others that someone had been killing cats at night.

“A neighbor heard cat screams during these nights but didn’t see the cats and just saw some Asian boys and when he confronted them they ran away,” the post read.

The post also stated that five cats had been found dead.

One had its tail cut off. Another cat that survived the attack had part of its tongue severed.

A follow-up post from another local described the brutal footage, which showed the man slamming cats onto the ground and against parked cars.

Police patrols lead to arrest

Following the string of shocking attacks, police intensified their patrols.

After reviewing security footage, investigators concluded that the suspect was likely a resident of Sliema, living near the locations where the killings had taken place.

On Friday (1 Aug), after weeks of surveillance, officers encountered a Japanese man during one of their patrols.

When they attempted to stop the 31-year-old, identified as Okamura Satoshi, he resisted arrest and slightly injured two officers in the process.

Despite this, he was successfully apprehended.

On him, officers found latex gloves resembling those seen in the 26 May attacks, along with cat treats and wet food.

A subsequent search of his home uncovered clothing matching that worn by the suspect in the footage, as well as several laptops and mobile phones.

His lawyer confirmed that Mr Satoshi is pleading guilty to the charges.

Featured image adapted from Times of Malta and Debbie Calamatta on Facebook.